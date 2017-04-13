Brewers' Josh Hader: Issuing too many walks at Triple-A
Hader has a 3.38 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 6:7 K:BB through eight innings (two starts) for Triple-A Colorado Springs.
He has done a solid job at preventing runs, but he has almost as many walks as innings pitched and failed to strike out a batter over three innings in his second start of the year. The Brewers don't have an opening in the big-league rotation, and Hader isn't forcing the issue, so he is not on the cusp of a call-up.
More News
-
Brewers' Josh Hader: Optioned to minor-league camp•
-
Brewers' Josh Hader: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Brewers' Josh Hader: Won't be called up Friday•
-
Brewers' Josh Hader: Candidate to start Friday•
-
Brewers' Josh Hader: Hittable at Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Josh Hader: Pummeled in two of last three starts at Triple-A•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...