Hader has a 3.38 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 6:7 K:BB through eight innings (two starts) for Triple-A Colorado Springs.

He has done a solid job at preventing runs, but he has almost as many walks as innings pitched and failed to strike out a batter over three innings in his second start of the year. The Brewers don't have an opening in the big-league rotation, and Hader isn't forcing the issue, so he is not on the cusp of a call-up.