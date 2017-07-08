Hader (1-0) allowed one run over three innings and recorded seven strikeouts to earn his first career win Friday against the Yankees.

The 23-year-old relieved starting pitcher Junior Guerra in the fourth inning following a rain delay and produced his longest outing in the majors. The left-hander gave up his first run of the season on an Aaron Judge solo home run, but it was the only hit allowed. Hader now has a 0.73 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 12.1 innings with 13 strikeouts since being recalled in early June, but he has shown some struggles with command and has issued 10 walks.

