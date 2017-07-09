Pennington has allowed one run while striking out five over four innings (two starts) for Low-A Wisconsin.

He missed almost three months with an elbow injury to start the season, but is back on track in the Midwest League. Despite being 22, these are Pennington's only two stars above short-season ball, so look for the Brewers to continue to deploy him at Low-A while being careful with his innings this season.

