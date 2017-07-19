Brewers' Junior Guerra: Allows three runs in no-decision Tuesday
Guerra allowed three runs on three hits and one walk across 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Tuesday. He struck out four.
Guerra cruised into the sixth inning with a one-hitter in hand, but a solo home run from Francisco Cervelli and a two-run shot from Josh Harrison chased him from the game with two outs. He seemingly could have gone deeper into the game, as he had just 76 pitches under his belt when he was removed, but it was an encouraging outing nonetheless after he'd allowed 13 runs over 11.1 innings in his previous three starts. Guerra will look to build on this effort as he carries a middling 4.77 ERA into Sunday's start against the Phillies.
