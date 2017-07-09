Brewers' Junior Guerra: DL stint still in play
Guerra (shin) is still sore and could be placed on the 10-day disabled list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Although he's still having some trouble walking, the All-Star break will give the Brewers extra time to evaluate Guerra's status heading into his next scheduled start. If the team does opt to place him on the disabled list, he still would be available to pitch the fifth game after the break, so it may be in the team's interest to put him on the shelf and bring up a fresh arm or bench bat. Nonetheless, it doesn't seem like this issue will force the second-year starter into an extended absence, even if a DL stint ultimately is the route the Brewers go.
