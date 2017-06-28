Guerra (1-2) surrendered eight runs on eight hits -- including four home runs -- and three walks over four-plus innings in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Reds. He struck out two.

The two teams combined for seven homers on the night, but Guerra got by far the worst of it. He's now walked multiple batters while serving up at least one home run in five straight outings, so a blowup outing seemed inevitable. The right-hander will take a 4.54 ERA into his next start Sunday at home against the Marlins.