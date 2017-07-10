Guerra (shin) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

The righty is dealing with a contusion on his right shin but may not miss a start. Because the move to the DL is retroactive to July 8, Guerra will be eligible to start the team's fifth game after the All-Star break against the Pirates on July 18. Given that he's essentially dealing with a bruised leg after being hit by a line drive Friday, it doesn't seem like he'll be forced to skip a turn in the rotation, so owners should stay tuned for Guerra's activation prior to the aforementioned game in Pittsburgh.