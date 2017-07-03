Guerra (1-3) allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out seven Marlins over four innings in Sunday's 10-3 loss.

Believe it or not, this was actually a major improvement for Guerra after the Reds roughed him up for eight runs over four innings in his previous outing. He managed to hold Miami off the board until the third inning, but a three-run homer by Marcell Ozuna busted open the floodgates. Milwaukee's bullpen dashed any hopes of Guerra escaping without a loss, allowing the Marlins to score at least one run in every inning after his departure. The right-hander heads into a Friday road date with the struggling but often dangerous Yankees having allowed at least three runs in each of his past five appearances.