Brewers' Junior Guerra: Leaves with shin contusion
Guerra left Friday's game against the Yankees with a shin contusion, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.
Guerra was pulled after a rain delay in the bottom of the fourth inning but had also taken a line drive off the leg, so it wasn't clear if he had sustained an injury or if the club simply didn't feel he was fresh after the delay. Now we have our answer. Guerra wasn't having the cleanest outing, either, as he had allowed three runs (but just one earned) on two hits and three walks over 3.1 innings. With just a bruise, it doesn't sound like Guerra should miss any time, especially with the All-Star break coming up, but he should be considered day-to-day to be safe.
