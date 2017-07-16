Play

Manager Craig Counsell said "it's looking pretty good" that Guerra (shin) will be able to start next Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Guerra was placed on the DL with a shin contusion just prior to the All-Star break, so the team remains optimistic he will be able to return without missing a start. The right-hander, however, has yet to throw a bullpen session, which could be a determining factor as to his overall readiness, so any progress over the next couple days may be crucial.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast