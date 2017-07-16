Manager Craig Counsell said "it's looking pretty good" that Guerra (shin) will be able to start next Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Guerra was placed on the DL with a shin contusion just prior to the All-Star break, so the team remains optimistic he will be able to return without missing a start. The right-hander, however, has yet to throw a bullpen session, which could be a determining factor as to his overall readiness, so any progress over the next couple days may be crucial.