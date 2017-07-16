Brewers' Junior Guerra: Looking good for Tuesday return
Manager Craig Counsell said "it's looking pretty good" that Guerra (shin) will be able to start next Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Guerra was placed on the DL with a shin contusion just prior to the All-Star break, so the team remains optimistic he will be able to return without missing a start. The right-hander, however, has yet to throw a bullpen session, which could be a determining factor as to his overall readiness, so any progress over the next couple days may be crucial.
More News
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Headed to disabled list•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: DL stint still in play•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Leaves with shin contusion•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Lasts just four innings for second straight outing•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Hammered by Reds on Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Control issues continue Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...