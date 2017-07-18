Guerra (shin) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list in advance of his start against the Pirates on Tuesday.

As expected, Guerra will return to the Brewers' rotation without missing a start. He'll face off with Pittsburgh righty Ivan Nova in his return to action. Stephen Vogt (knee, neck) was moved to the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move.

