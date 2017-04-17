According to manager Craig Counsell, Guerra has been "doing really well" in his recovery from a strained calf, MLB.com reports.

Guerra was able to resume leg workouts over the weekend, and although he was limited to walking on a treadmill, he could be ready to run again in the near future. Guerra will still be out several more weeks, but he is hoping to get back up on a mound at some point in early May.

