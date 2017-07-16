Brewers' Junior Guerra: Will pitch Tuesday
Guerra (shin) will pitch Tuesday against the Pirates, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Although it was expected that Guerra would be ready to go for his next start, manager Craig Counsell confirmed the 32-year-old will take the mound for Tuesday's affair. He was placed on the DL with a shin contusion on July 9 prior to the All-Star break, but will be able to return without the need for any sort of rehab assignment. Guerra hasn't been anywhere near the revelation he was in 2016, and looks to finish the fifth inning for the first time since June 21 when he takes the bump against Pittsburgh.
