Brewers' Keon Broxton: Busts slump with two-run homer
Broxton went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer against the Orioles on Wednesday.
After collecting just one hit (a single) in his last 18 at-bats prior to this game, Broxton needed a breakout performance. Of course, his high-strikeout hitting style isn't news to fantasy owners. That tendency leads to Broxton running hot and cold -- and hitting for low average -- but his 14 homers and 15 steals in 82 games are fantastic fantasy stats.
