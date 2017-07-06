Broxton went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer against the Orioles on Wednesday.

After collecting just one hit (a single) in his last 18 at-bats prior to this game, Broxton needed a breakout performance. Of course, his high-strikeout hitting style isn't news to fantasy owners. That tendency leads to Broxton running hot and cold -- and hitting for low average -- but his 14 homers and 15 steals in 82 games are fantastic fantasy stats.