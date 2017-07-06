Broxton went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer against the Orioles on Wednesday.

After collecting just one hit (a single) in his last 18 at-bats prior to this game, Broxton needed a breakout performance. Of course, his high-strikeout hitting style isn't news to fantasy owners. That tendency leads to Broxton running hot and cold -- and hitting for low average -- but his 14 homers and 15 steals in 82 games are fantastic fantasy stats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast