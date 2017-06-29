Broxton is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Broxton will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day of rest after starting the previous seven contests. The 27-year-old has been picking it up at the dish recently, going 7-for-16 (.438) with two homers and three stolen bases over his last five games. Hernan Perez will draw the start in center field in his stead.

