Broxton is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Broxton will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day of rest after starting the previous seven contests. The 27-year-old has been picking it up at the dish recently, going 7-for-16 (.438) with two homers and three stolen bases over his last five games. Hernan Perez will draw the start in center field in his stead.