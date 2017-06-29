Brewers' Keon Broxton: Gets breather Thursday
Broxton is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Broxton will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day of rest after starting the previous seven contests. The 27-year-old has been picking it up at the dish recently, going 7-for-16 (.438) with two homers and three stolen bases over his last five games. Hernan Perez will draw the start in center field in his stead.
More News
-
Brewers' Keon Broxton: Stays hot with big game•
-
Brewers' Keon Broxton: Swipes 12th base•
-
Brewers' Keon Broxton: Manning leadoff spot Saturday•
-
Brewers' Keon Broxton: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Keon Broxton: Smashes timely blast Saturday•
-
Brewers' Keon Broxton: Hits tape-measure shot in victory over Cardinals•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....