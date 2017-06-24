Brewers' Keon Broxton: Manning leadoff spot Saturday
Broxton is starting in center field and batting leadoff Saturday against the Braves.
With Eric Sogard nursing an elbow injury, Broxton was bumped up to the leadoff spot for the first time since the beginning of the month. The 27-year-old is slashing .192/.300/.346 in six games (26 at-bats) from the leadoff spot this season, and he'll likely slide back down in the order once Sogard is back.
