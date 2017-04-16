Broxton is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

After making six straight starts in center field, Broxton will take a seat Sunday in favor of Kirk Nieuwenhuis. Through 11 games this season, Broxton owns just a .547 OPS, due largely to the fact that he's had just two extra-base hits. He's struck out 14 times in 31 at-bats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories