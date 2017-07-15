Brewers' Keon Broxton: Out Saturday
Broxton is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
The 27-year-old was showing some signs of life at the plate in mid-to-late June, but he's reverted back to his old ways this month, going 3-for-33 with 13 strikeouts so far in July. While there has been nothing to suggest Broxton is in imminent danger of losing his starting job, we could see more of Brett Phillips and Hernan Perez in center field if this continues.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...