Broxton is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.

The 27-year-old was showing some signs of life at the plate in mid-to-late June, but he's reverted back to his old ways this month, going 3-for-33 with 13 strikeouts so far in July. While there has been nothing to suggest Broxton is in imminent danger of losing his starting job, we could see more of Brett Phillips and Hernan Perez in center field if this continues.