Broxton is not in the lineup for Monday's series opener with the Pirates.

The 27-year-old now has just three hits and 15 strikeouts in his past 14 games, so he'll head to the bench for the second time in three games. Brett Phillips will log a start in center field to replace him, which could be the case more frequently moving forward if Broxton fails to take advantage of his playing time.

