Broxton went 4-for-10 with a double, a triple, and a stolen base over his last three games.

Broxton has really struggled to open the regular season, but he showed signs of turning things around over the weekend. He is the only true center fielder on the Brewers' roster at the moment, so expect him to continue seeing regular playing time at the position.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories