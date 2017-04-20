Broxton is not in the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Cardinals.

The speedy outfielder is 0-for-18 with 12 strikeouts in his past five starts, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. Kirk Nieuwenhuis will patrol center field in his stead.

