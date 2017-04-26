Brewers' Keon Broxton: Sitting out Wednesday
Broxton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Broxton reached base three times Tuesday, stealing two bases and scoring a pair of runs in a win over Cincinnati, but he will sit Wednesday as manager Craig Counsell works to keep Hernan Perez's hot bat in the lineup. While Perez may continue to steal starts from Broxton in center field, Perez doesn't have a lot of experience at the position, and the Brewers seem to like having the ability to move Perez around the diamond. Further, Broxton has been showing some signs of life at the plate, easing concerns after a dismal start to the season.
More News
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...