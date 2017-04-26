Broxton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Broxton reached base three times Tuesday, stealing two bases and scoring a pair of runs in a win over Cincinnati, but he will sit Wednesday as manager Craig Counsell works to keep Hernan Perez's hot bat in the lineup. While Perez may continue to steal starts from Broxton in center field, Perez doesn't have a lot of experience at the position, and the Brewers seem to like having the ability to move Perez around the diamond. Further, Broxton has been showing some signs of life at the plate, easing concerns after a dismal start to the season.