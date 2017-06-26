Broxton went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three RBI during Sunday's win over Atlanta.

With 13 homers and 12 stolen bases, Broxton is proving to be a power-speed threat and solid fantasy asset. After posting a .191/.276/.324 slash line in April, he's now all the way up to .250/.317/.496 marks and also has 32 RBI and 44 runs. It's not out of the question to expect Broxton to continue providing cross-category numbers going forward, either.