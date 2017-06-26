Brewers' Keon Broxton: Stays hot with big game
Broxton went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three RBI during Sunday's win over Atlanta.
With 13 homers and 12 stolen bases, Broxton is proving to be a power-speed threat and solid fantasy asset. After posting a .191/.276/.324 slash line in April, he's now all the way up to .250/.317/.496 marks and also has 32 RBI and 44 runs. It's not out of the question to expect Broxton to continue providing cross-category numbers going forward, either.
More News
-
Brewers' Keon Broxton: Swipes 12th base•
-
Brewers' Keon Broxton: Manning leadoff spot Saturday•
-
Brewers' Keon Broxton: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Keon Broxton: Smashes timely blast Saturday•
-
Brewers' Keon Broxton: Hits tape-measure shot in victory over Cardinals•
-
Brewers' Keon Broxton: Has strong doubleheader nightcap•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...