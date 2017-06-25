Broxton went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in Saturday's loss to Atlanta.

Broxton entered Saturday's game with a 1.195 OPS, six homers, 13 RBI and 10 runs over his last 13 games, as his fantasy value continues to trend up after a weak first month of the season. The 27-year-old outfielder now has 12 homers and 12 stolen bases for the season, which puts him well within reach of a 20-20 showing, and he's also scored an impressive 42 runs.