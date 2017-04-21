Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: DFA'd Friday
Nieuwenhuis was designated for assignment Friday.
Nieuwenhuis has been relatively ineffective to begin the season, going 2-for-25 with one home run and 15 strikeouts in limited playing time. The future is unclear for the 29-year-old outfielder, but he could be destined for a return to the minors should he clear initial waivers. Left-hander Brent Suter takes his spot on the roster.
