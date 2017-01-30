Nieuwenhuis (abdomen) is fully recovered from surgery and expects to be a full go when camp opens, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Nieuwenhuis underwent nerve release surgery following the 2016 season. He slashed .209/.324/.385 in 392 plate appearances over 125 games in 2016, and is expected to make the Brewers' opening day roster, though it's unlikely he would earn a starting role in a crowded Brewers' outfield.