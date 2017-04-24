Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Outrighted to Triple-A
Nieuwenhuis was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday.
Nieuwenhuis cleared waivers after being DFA'd by the Brewers last week, and it appears he's accepted his assignment to Triple-A. He joins an outfield stacked with Brewers' prospects, including Lewis Brinson, Ryan Cordell, and Brett Phillips. It's unclear what Nieuwenhuis' role with the Brewers will be moving forward, seeing as there doesn't appear to be a clear path to playing time in Milwaukee's outfield any time soon.
More News
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: DFA'd Friday•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Reaches base three times in spot start•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Pops homer after replacing Broxton•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Set to open as Brewers' fourth outfielder•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Fully recovered from offseason surgery•
-
Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Undergoes nerve release surgery•
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...