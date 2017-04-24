Nieuwenhuis was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday.

Nieuwenhuis cleared waivers after being DFA'd by the Brewers last week, and it appears he's accepted his assignment to Triple-A. He joins an outfield stacked with Brewers' prospects, including Lewis Brinson, Ryan Cordell, and Brett Phillips. It's unclear what Nieuwenhuis' role with the Brewers will be moving forward, seeing as there doesn't appear to be a clear path to playing time in Milwaukee's outfield any time soon.