Nieuwenhuis was placed on the temporary inactive list Sunday.

Nieuwenhuis will likely return to the fold in a few days since this list is used for short absences due to a wide number of personal reasons. The 29-year-old is set to be out for a minimum of three days, but should be able to return shortly after depending on the situation.

