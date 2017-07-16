Brewers' Kirk Nieuwenhuis: Placed on inactive list
Nieuwenhuis was placed on the temporary inactive list Sunday.
Nieuwenhuis will likely return to the fold in a few days since this list is used for short absences due to a wide number of personal reasons. The 29-year-old is set to be out for a minimum of three days, but should be able to return shortly after depending on the situation.
