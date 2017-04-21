Nieuwenhuis went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run scored in Thursday's victory over the Cardinals.

Nieuwenhuis made a spot start in center field Thursday and made the most of the opportunity, reaching base three times. He has started just five games this season, but if Keon Broxton continues to struggle with the bat, he could find himself in the lineup a bit more often.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories