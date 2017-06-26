Ernesto agreed to a deal with the Brewers on Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

While Ernesto is just 16 years old, he has an athletic and projectable body that could help him become a five-tool player down the road. The switch-hitting outfielder is still pretty raw, but he should continue to improve as he matures and receives daily instruction from the Brewers.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories