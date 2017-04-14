Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Back in action at Triple-A
Brinson (finger) went 1-for-5 with a home run in a game with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.
Brinson missed nearly a week of action after injuring his finger Apr. 6, but he has recovered from his setback and will resume his role as Colorado Springs' regular center fielder.
