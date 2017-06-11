Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Batting leadoff in MLB debut
Brinson is playing left field and batting leadoff for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Brinson will make his highly anticipated MLB debut against southpaw Robbie Ray and the Diamondbacks. With Ryan Braun (calf) on the disabled list with no set timetable for return, the Brewers should have no problem working Brinson's bat into the lineup. His playing time and role with the team could become a bit more complex upon Braun's return, though that will be ironed out when the time comes.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
The Twins play eight games this week, and the Angels have favorable matchups as well. Find...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 11
You've probably bought into Jimmy Nelson by now, but are you going there with Joe Ross again?...
-
What do we do with Joe Ross?
The rollercoaster season for Joe Ross continues. Should Fantasy owners add him again? Our Heath...
-
H2H Trade Chart: Latest top 200
How motivated should you be to deal Zack Cozart and Elvis Andrus? Scott White assigns them...
-
Waivers: A Faria, Farmer feeding frenzy
Buck Farmer and Jacob Faria both made the most of their opportunities Wednesday, so how motivated...
-
Prospects: Newcomer Newcomb a must-add?
The Braves are finally dipping into their stable of minor-league pitchers, but is Sean Newcomb...