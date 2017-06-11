Brinson is playing left field and batting leadoff for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Brinson will make his highly anticipated MLB debut against southpaw Robbie Ray and the Diamondbacks. With Ryan Braun (calf) on the disabled list with no set timetable for return, the Brewers should have no problem working Brinson's bat into the lineup. His playing time and role with the team could become a bit more complex upon Braun's return, though that will be ironed out when the time comes.