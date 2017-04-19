Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Handling Triple-A pitching with ease
Brinson went 4-for-6 with a home run, a double and five RBI in a game with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
Brinson missed a week of action earlier this month due to a finger injury, but he has recorded at least one hit in all five games since his April 13 return, and now owns a .357/.379/.679 slash line in six games this season. He appears ready to show what he can do at the big-league level -- he owns a 1.040 OPS over 37 career Triple-A games -- but it seems unlikely he will be called up until a spot opens up for him to see regular playing time.
