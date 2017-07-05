Brewers' Lewis Brinson: On fire at Triple-A
Brinson is 17-for-38 (.447) with three home runs and 16 RBI over nine games since being sent back to Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Brinson struggled to both get playing time and get on base when he did over a 14-game stretch with the Brewers in June, but he has done plenty of both since returning to the minors. It's not clear when he will return to Milwaukee, but he owns a 1.004 OPS over 85 career Triple-A games, so he does not have anything left to prove at that level.
