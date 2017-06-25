Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Sent down Sunday
Brinson was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.
As the Brewers' top prospect, the hype surrounding Brinson is understandable. He battled a finger injury after being hit in the pinkie recently but had just three hits in 30 at-bats with one stolen base, while playing in 13 games. He'll probably be back up later in the year, but it may take some dominoes to fall for him to have regular playing time.
More News
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Starting in left field Saturday•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Hit by pitch in pinky•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: In Friday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Riding pine Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Batting leadoff in MLB debut•
-
Brewers' Lewis Brinson: Called up by Brewers•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...