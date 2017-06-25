Brinson was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.

As the Brewers' top prospect, the hype surrounding Brinson is understandable. He battled a finger injury after being hit in the pinkie recently but had just three hits in 30 at-bats with one stolen base, while playing in 13 games. He'll probably be back up later in the year, but it may take some dominoes to fall for him to have regular playing time.