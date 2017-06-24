Brinson (finger) is starting in left field and batting seventh Saturday against the Braves.

This is welcomed news, as the top prospect won't be forced to miss any time after getting hit by a pitch on his pinkie finger Friday night. Brinson, who is just 3-for-26 (.115) with the Brewers this season, will look to turn things around as he faces knuckleballer R.A. Dickey.

