Erceg went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a game with High-A Carolina on Sunday.

Erceg is getting his first taste of High-A action this season, and he is faring well early on, hitting .302/.327/.434 through 13 games. He is the Brewers' top third base prospect, and as such, will see regular playing time all season.

