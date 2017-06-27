Brewers' Luis Ortiz: Back in action
Ortiz (hamstring) returned from the disabled list Monday and tossed 3.2 innings in a game with Double-A Biloxi.
Ortiz missed nearly three weeks due to his injury, but he was able to get back on the mound Monday and throw 60 pitches. Ortiz owns a 3.14 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 54:24 K:BB over 12 starts with Biloxi this season.
