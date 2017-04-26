Brewers' Luis Ortiz: Day-to-day with hamstring issue
Ortiz left Tuesday's game due to hamstring tightness and is being considered day-to-day, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Ortiz made it through 5.1 innings in Double-A Biloxi's loss, allowing just one run on three hits before heading off the field. The 21-year-old right-hander is considered one of the top young arms in the organization, so hopefully he won't be sidelined for too long. Ortiz has gotten off to a strong start in 2017, posting a 3.72 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 20:5 K:BB over four starts this season.
