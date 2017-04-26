Ortiz exited Tuesday's game with Double-A Biloxi after 5.1 innings with an undisclosed injury.

The Brewers will be holding their breath as they await details regarding Ortiz's early departure. The 21-year-old, who is one of the top prospects within the Brewers' talented farm system, is coming off of a 2016 campaign in which he posted a 1.93 ERA (4.35 FIP) over 23.1 innings with Double-A Biloxi. An update on his condition should become available in the near future.