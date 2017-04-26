Brewers' Luis Ortiz: Exits with injury
Ortiz exited Tuesday's game with Double-A Biloxi after 5.1 innings with an undisclosed injury.
The Brewers will be holding their breath as they await details regarding Ortiz's early departure. The 21-year-old, who is one of the top prospects within the Brewers' talented farm system, is coming off of a 2016 campaign in which he posted a 1.93 ERA (4.35 FIP) over 23.1 innings with Double-A Biloxi. An update on his condition should become available in the near future.
More News
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...