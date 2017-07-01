Brewers' Manny Pina: Appears to be backup
Pina is out of the lineup Saturday against the Marlins, and appears to be losing his hold on the starting catcher job.
Stephen Vogt, who has started three of the last four games, appears to have quickly wrestled away the primary catcher role since joining the Brewers less than a week ago. Look for Pina to primarily start against left-handed pitchers going forward.
