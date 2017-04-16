Brewers' Manny Pina: Earns third start in four games
Pina will start at catcher and bat sixth in the order Sunday against the Reds.
It's the third start in four games for Pina, who has cut into Jett Bandy's workload behind the dish after going 5-for-9 with two RBI and three runs in the first two games of the series. The 29-year-old doesn't have much of a track record at the big-league level, but Pina turned some heads after slashing .329/.371/.506 at Triple-A Colorado Springs last season, so perhaps his early success in 2017 isn't a total fluke. Pina could warrant some attention in NL-only leagues or deeper mixed formats that start two catchers.
