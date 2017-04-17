Brewers' Manny Pina: Gets day off Monday
Pina is not in the lineup for Milwaukee's game against the Cubs on Monday.
In place of Pina, the Brewers will start Jett Bandy. The two Milwaukee catchers have been platooning all season, although Pina has received the higher amount of starts so far. The 29-year-old catcher has a good chance of being back behind the plate on Tuesday.
