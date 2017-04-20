Brewers' Manny Pina: Heads to bench Thursday
Pina is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cardinals.
Pina has been a force at the plate this season, collecting a hit in all but one of the games he's appeared in, but he'll head to the bench for another night off. Jett Bandy will assume catching duties for the evening.
