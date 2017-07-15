Play

Pina is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.

Saturday's absence marks Pina's third in the Brewers' last four games, which suggests that the 30-year-old has indeed fallen behind Stephen Vogt on the depth chart. Pina continues to hit at a strong clip, but with reduced playing time, the counting stats will suffer.

