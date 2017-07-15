Brewers' Manny Pina: Sitting out against Phillies
Pina is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
Saturday's absence marks Pina's third in the Brewers' last four games, which suggests that the 30-year-old has indeed fallen behind Stephen Vogt on the depth chart. Pina continues to hit at a strong clip, but with reduced playing time, the counting stats will suffer.
