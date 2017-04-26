Brewers' Manny Pina: Sitting Wednesday
Pina is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Jett Bandy will take over behind the plate following three consecutive starts for Pina. While Pina went hitless in Tuesday's win, snapping a 10-game hitting streak, he did walk twice and score two runs. Pina is making contact at an outstanding clip and there's more power in his bat than he's shown (four homers during spring training). There's a growing case for Pina even in shallower formats.
