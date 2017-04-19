Pina is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Pina and Jett Bandy have been alternating starts over the past week or so and have split the workload fairly evenly throughout the season (seven starts for Pina, now nine for Bandy). Carrying over the momentum from a hot spring, Pina has gone 13-for-30 with six doubles to begin 2017. Even in a limited role, he has appeal in two-catcher leagues.