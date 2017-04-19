Brewers' Manny Pina: Sitting Wednesday
Pina is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Pina and Jett Bandy have been alternating starts over the past week or so and have split the workload fairly evenly throughout the season (seven starts for Pina, now nine for Bandy). Carrying over the momentum from a hot spring, Pina has gone 13-for-30 with six doubles to begin 2017. Even in a limited role, he has appeal in two-catcher leagues.
More News
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...