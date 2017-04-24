Brewers' Mario Feliciano: Adjusting well to full-season ball
Feliciano is hitting .353/.414/.529 with a home run and nine RBI through 14 games with Low-A Wisconsin this season.
The Brewers aggressively assigned the 18-year-old Feliciano to full-season ball to begin the year, and he has passed the test with flying colors early on, making plenty of contact and also showing good plate discipline with a 5:7 BB:K. His prospect status could take a marked jump this year if he is able to keep things going with the bat.
