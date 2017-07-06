Brewers' Matt Garza: Cruises through 6.1 against Orioles

Garza (4-4) shut the Orioles out for 6.1 innings Wednesday, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out four in a 4-0 win.

The well-traveled veteran hasn't been a fantasy asset since 2014, but he's got his numbers into borderline-useful territory -- a 3.98 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. Unfortunately, counting on Garza to maintain those ratios may be a fool's errand; it's been a long time since he was a consistent performer, and he may eventually be pushed for his rotation spot.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast