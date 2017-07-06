Brewers' Matt Garza: Cruises through 6.1 against Orioles

Garza (4-4) shut the Orioles out for 6.1 innings Wednesday, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out four in a 4-0 win.

The well-traveled veteran hasn't been a fantasy asset since 2014, but he's got his numbers into borderline-useful territory -- a 3.98 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. Unfortunately, counting on Garza to maintain those ratios may be a fool's errand; it's been a long time since he was a consistent performer, and he may eventually be pushed for his rotation spot.