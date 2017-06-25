Brewers' Matt Garza: Drops to 3-4 with loss
Garza (3-4) struck out four and allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings in a loss to Atlanta on Saturday.
Over his last six starts, Garza has allowed 23 runs in 31.1 innings with a 1-4 record. Saturday's outing was also the first start during that stretch where he completed six innings of work. The veteran's 4.43 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 6.5 K/9 aren't go-to fantasy marks, and he's probably best left to cavernous settings going forward. A home start against the Marlins is up next for Garza.
More News
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...