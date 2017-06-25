Brewers' Matt Garza: Drops to 3-4 with loss

Garza (3-4) struck out four and allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings in a loss to Atlanta on Saturday.

Over his last six starts, Garza has allowed 23 runs in 31.1 innings with a 1-4 record. Saturday's outing was also the first start during that stretch where he completed six innings of work. The veteran's 4.43 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 6.5 K/9 aren't go-to fantasy marks, and he's probably best left to cavernous settings going forward. A home start against the Marlins is up next for Garza.